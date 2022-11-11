Akron nursing home resident not seen for 2 days, found dead outside facility

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 82-year-old nursing home resident was found dead Tuesday outside the facility after not being seen for two days.

The Summit County Medical Examiner said Joan L. Meredith, who has a history of dementia, was last seen Sunday evening at the Merriman Nursing Home in Akron.

On Tuesday, staff contacted Meredith’s family to see when she would return.

“Nursing home staff had presumed she had taken a leave of absence from the facility with family,” the medical examiner said.

After the staff learned that was not the case, the medical examiner said they began searching for the 82-year-old.

Staff located Meredith in a wooded area behind the facility, according to the medical examiner.

The medical examiner said her death was ruled accidental, and she was found to have died from hypothermia.

