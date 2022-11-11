2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chagrin Falls man supporting wounded Ukrainian military officer getting medical treatment

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio man is lending his support to a wounded Ukraine military officer who is being treated here in Cleveland after a land mine blew off his left leg above the knee.

Igor Bondarenko of Chagrin Falls has given Myrslav Pylypchuk a place to stay.

Bondarenko told 19 News he wanted to be a source of support, because of his Ukrainian roots and the severity of the situation.

“My main goal is to give an opportunity to Myrslav to tell his story it’s quite remarkable,” he said.

Bondarenko believes people like Pylypchuck are being forgotten now that the war in Ukraine has dragged on since February when it began.

“What he’s been through is tough and hard, & heartbreaking and it’s a horror of war,” Bondarenko added

Igor asks people to donate whatever they can so more people can heal from the darkness of this ongoing battle and people in Ukraine can live in peace.

You can donate by clicking the link below.

https://www.freefunder.com/campaign/miroslavs-recovery

