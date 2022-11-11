2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland homeowners say they’re tired of waiting for city to clean up abandoned house

By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laurie Yawn and her neighbors on Thornhill drive are wanting answers from the city of Cleveland about the abandoned house on their street.

“Somebody is responsible for this property, I mean the house itself is falling apart,” said Yawn.

She called 19 news after the house next door had become not only a home for a squatter but a trash dump. Filled with garbage bags, a shopping cart, high weeds, and a fish tank.

“I even filed a complaint, I have a complaint number but I have gotten no results,” said Yawn.

After feeling like the city failed her she called 19 News.

“There’s other lots on this street that are maintained so why can’t this property,” asked Yawn.

Yawn explained that when she called the city to check in she was told they were behind on cleaning up properties and didn’t know when they would be able to help.

Our team tried to see what was causing the backup and how far Yawn and her neighbors were on their list.

We contacted the mayor’s office and the Department of Public Works, but no one got back to us.

Our team plans on following up next week.

