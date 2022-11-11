Cleveland police ask public to help in search for missing 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Investigators from the Cleveland Division of Police hope the public can provide tips that lead to the location of a missing 13-year-old boy.

London Jackson was reported missing to Cleveland police on Nov. 9, but he was actually last seen on Nov. 7.

Investigators said the teen boy was staying with family on East 110th Street. It’s believed that he left home on his own.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s location can call police at 216-621-1234.

