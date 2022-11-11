Cleveland Veterans Day Parade canceled due to weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials said rain has led to a cancelation of the Cleveland Veterans Day Parade.

The ceremony at City Hall and resource fair at the public auditorium will go on as planned.

The ceremony, set for 11 a.m., will include remarks by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Douglas K.N. Fullerton and more.

The resource fair will feature 50 vendors who support veterans. There will also be a clinic with free influenza and COVID shots.

Anyone attending the resource fair must provide identification and proof of service. It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

