2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76, reports say

FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing...
FILE - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.(WMBF News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to his former manager. NBC News received word of his passing from his family.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City,...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
Tree on car in Cleveland Heights
Man hospitalized after tree falls on pickup truck in Cleveland Heights
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire