Cuyahoga County’s first flu death is 13-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, a 13-year-old has died from the flu.

This is the first pediatric flu death and also the first flu death overall in the county for the current flu season.

