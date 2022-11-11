2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County’s first flu death is 13-year-old boy

By Brian Koster
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, a 13-year-old has died from the flu.

This is the first pediatric flu death and also the first flu death overall in the county for the current flu season.

Weekly surveillance reports dating back to the 2011-12 flu season are available at the link below:

https://ccbh.net/weekly-flu-surveillance-reports/

To find a flu vaccine, please follow this link:

https://www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/

