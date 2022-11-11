2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

FIRST ALERT DAY: Heavy rain in parts of the area today

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure (remnants of Hurricane Nicole) is tracking across Georgia this morning. It will be over the West Virginia-Virginia border this evening. A large rain shield with this system. Rain will be likely all day across our area. The latest data trending down a bit for rain accumulation. Some will see over one inch. The best chance for this in the Akron-Canton zone and points east. Not a very strong wind though with this system for us. Some light rain will linger into this evening then it will wind down from west to east. The story this weekend is the sharply colder air building in. A disturbance tomorrow brings a winter mix of rain, sleet, and snow during the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow only in the 40 to 45 degree range.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Actor Mark Wahlberg says he has moved his family from California to Nevada in part to help give...
Mark Wahlberg moves from California to give kids ‘a better life’
Crash on I-71 near West 130th Street (Source; WOIO)
Driver dies after crashing into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

Latest News

Heavy rain Friday; turning much colder this weekend (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Heavy rain Friday; turning much colder this weekend (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Heavy rain Friday; turning much colder this weekend (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Heavy rain Friday; turning much colder this weekend (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Heavy rain Friday; turning much colder this weekend (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Heavy rain Friday; turning much colder this weekend (19 First Alert Weather Day)
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Heavy rain on Friday could cause flooding (19 First Alert Weather Day)