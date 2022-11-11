2 Strong 4 Bullies
FirstEnergy worker hospitalized after gunshot graze to head

By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A FirstEnergy worker is recovering after being shot in the head on Thursday night in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

Cleveland police say officers were called out around 10:30 p.m. to Mapledale Avenue near Pearl Road for the shooting.

According to police, the 37-year-old man was working a job site for FirstEnergy when he was shot and robbed.

The man was driven to MetroHealth to be treated for his injuries; there is no update on his condition.

Cleveland police have not announced any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

