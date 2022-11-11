2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘He is a go-getter’: 8-year-old applies for job to buy an Xbox

An 8-year-old boy in Kentucky said he wanted to purchase an Xbox so he applied for a job to pay for it. (Source: WLEX)
By Kristen Edwards
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) - A Lexington elementary school student says he decided to get a job to purchase an Xbox.

So, he applied for a job at Drake’s Leestown restaurant.

Family members describe 8-year-old Nash Johnson as energetic and someone who knows what they want.

To get an Xbox, Nash knew he needed some cash. He hopped online and filled out an application to be a dishwasher.

“That was the easiest job I knew. Also, I’m very good at washing dishes,” Nash said.

Nash’s mother, Belinda Johnson, said she had no idea her son sent an application, but she was not surprised.

“That kid is not afraid to fail. He is a go-getter,” Belinda Johnson said. “Financial literacy is really important in our household.”

Nash has jars at home where he learns to save, give and spend. The job at Drake’s was how he was going to get more cash in his spend jar.

“He said, ‘I can get me more money if I get a job. It will get me more money than doing my chores,’” Belinda Johnson said.

However, employees at Drake’s have to be at least 16 years old.

The restaurant couldn’t give Nash the job due to his age, but the team invited him to orientation, where they surprised him with the Xbox.

“I was like shocked, very shocked,” Nash said.

The 8-year-old said he still wants to work as well.

“I wish I had the job and the Xbox,” he said.

Nash’s mother said that’s the kind of work ethic she hopes he carries forever, along with his courage.

“Don’t be afraid to jump out there and go for it. Go get it,” Belinda Johnson said. “You want something, get it.”

Copyright 2022 WLEX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

