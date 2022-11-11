Heavy rain tapers off this evening; turning cold for weekend (Northeast Ohio weather):

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The rain will continue to (gradually) wind down from west to east through the evening.

In the meantime, please be aware of the threat for wet roads and ponding.

A little patchy fog has also developed behind the rain, especially along the lakeshore.

This will lift over the course of the evening.

Colder air will move in behind the rain.

High temperatures will only top out around 40 degrees through the weekend.

Saturday will start on a dry note, but a little disturbance will move in from our southwest tomorrow afternoon.

This feature will bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow to our area from midday through the early-evening hours.

In its wake, a lake effect wintry mix will develop through the evening, impacting our Primary and Secondary Snow Belt counties.

The wintry mix will continue through the evening and into Sunday.

We’ll be staying quite chilly through next week with nearly-daily opportunities for a wintry mix.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.