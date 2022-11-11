2 Strong 4 Bullies
Heavy rain continues through the afternoon; turning cold for the weekend (19 First Alert Weather Day)

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole will continue to bring rain to our area through the afternoon.

Rain will be heavy from time to time.

Motorists should stay alert for areas of ponding on the roadways.

Visibility will also be an issue for travelers.

The rain will gradually wind down from west to east after sunset.

(The sun sets tonight at 5:11, by the way.)

Colder air will move in behind the rain.

High temperatures will only top out around 40 degrees through the weekend.

Saturday will start on a dry note, but a little disturbance will move in from our southwest tomorrow afternoon.

This feature will bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow to our area from midday through the early-evening hours.

In its wake, a lake effect wintry mix will develop through the evening, impacting our Primary and Secondary Snow Belt counties.

The wintry mix will continue through the evening and into Sunday.

We’ll be staying quite chilly through next week with nearly-daily opportunities for a wintry mix.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

