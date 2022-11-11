2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man hospitalized after tree falls on pickup truck in Cleveland Heights

Tree on car in Cleveland Heights
Tree on car in Cleveland Heights(WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews in Cleveland Heights responded to tree that fell on a vehicle in a neighborhood along Monticello Boulevard on Friday morning as heavy rain moved through the area.

The incident involving the downed tree was first reported at around 8:30 a.m. near the intersection with Yellowstone Road.

Crews on the scene in Cleveland Heights said a man in the pickup truck at the time the tree fell was hospitalized, but his condition is not specifically known.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Heights police and fire departments for additional information.

