Missing Cleveland State student last seen Nov. 8
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said detectives are searching for a missing and endangered Cleveland State student last seen Tuesday.

According to detectives, Yi An Lian has mental illness and could be in danger.

His last seen location is 1730 West 25th St. detectives say.

Lian was last seen wearing black pants and a white T-shirt.

He is 21 years old, 5-foot 5-inches, and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call (216) 621-1234 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

