Ohio deputy hospitalized after car crashes into cruiser

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a Sandusky County deputy was hospitalized after a car went through a stop sign and into the cruiser.

The crash happened at the intersection of CR-213 at TR-224 in Green Creek Township at approximately 4:34 p.m. on Nov. 10, said OSHP.

OSHP said a 23-year-old Fremont man driving a teal 1995 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on TR-224 as Deputy Ray was on duty behind the wheel of a 2018 Ford Explorer cruiser eastbound on CR-213.

The Fremont man failed to yield at the southbound stop sign and was struck by the cruiser, according to OSHP.

Sandusky County EMS took Deputy Ray to Fremont Promedica Hospital with suspected minor injuries, OSHP stated.

OSHP said the Fremont man did not report any injuries even though he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time fo the crash.

The Fremont man was cited with failure to yield from a stop sign and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to OSHP.

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County EMS, Clyde Fire Department, Madison Motors, and Ash Towing assisted OSHP on scene.

“The Ohio State Highway Patrol would also like to remind motorists to use extra caution at stop signs, and to always wear a safety belt,” OSHP stated.

