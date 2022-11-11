Semi-truck involved in fiery crash in Elyria; 2 of 3 lanes closed on I-80 EB (photo, video)

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck caught fire early Friday morning following a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Elyria.

There is currently one eastbound lane open on I-80 at Route 57, and the remaining lanes are blocked.

ALERT UPDATE: #OHTPK crews now have the left lane open EB @ MP 147.0 (Lorain Co). The center and right lanes remain closed, delays expected. — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) November 11, 2022

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer was fully engulfed by flames.

The crash was first reported before 7 a.m.

There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

