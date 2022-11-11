Semi-truck involved in fiery crash in Elyria; 2 of 3 lanes closed on I-80 EB (photo, video)
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck caught fire early Friday morning following a crash on the Ohio Turnpike in Elyria.
There is currently one eastbound lane open on I-80 at Route 57, and the remaining lanes are blocked.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer was fully engulfed by flames.
The crash was first reported before 7 a.m.
There is no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.
