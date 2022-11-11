Some gas stations aren’t dropping prices like they could be, so you may want to wait to fill up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prices at the pumps in Northeast Ohio should be falling like the leaves on the trees, but in some cases, stations are 20 cents higher than they need to be, according to experts with GasBuddy.com.

Patrick De Haan is the lead petroleum analyst for GasBuddy and took to social media to call out stations who are overpricing their gas.

Pretty unconscionable that some gas stations in the Great Lakes are holding at the same price they had a week ago, meanwhile their cost has plummeted significantly. — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) November 10, 2022

De Haan goes on to offer those in the region some advice, urging those in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois not to fill up and wait for better prices.

Having said that, two can play this game. Motorists in MI/IN/IL/OH/KY should NOT FILL UP completely- buy only $5 or $10 and wait it out as prices should come down significantly in the weeks ahead. https://t.co/n3rERYrClK — Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) November 10, 2022

The current average for a gallon of gas in Ohio is $3.78, which is lower than the national average of $3.81.

