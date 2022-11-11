Some gas stations aren’t dropping prices like they could be, so you may want to wait to fill up
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Prices at the pumps in Northeast Ohio should be falling like the leaves on the trees, but in some cases, stations are 20 cents higher than they need to be, according to experts with GasBuddy.com.
Patrick De Haan is the lead petroleum analyst for GasBuddy and took to social media to call out stations who are overpricing their gas.
De Haan goes on to offer those in the region some advice, urging those in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois not to fill up and wait for better prices.
The current average for a gallon of gas in Ohio is $3.78, which is lower than the national average of $3.81.
