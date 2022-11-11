Twinsburg Fire Department asks community to limit 911 calls to serious emergencies

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - The Twinsburg Fire Department is asking people to limit 911 calls unless it’s a serious emergency.

The department, like many across the country, is facing staffing shortages and a rise in emergency calls.

“Nursing and paramedic programs continue to churn out medical professionals, some at record rates, but coupled with retirements in both professions and an aging population, it’s has become the perfect storm to create what we’re all experiencing; record call volume, more medical transports and increased wait times at receiving facilities,” the Twinsburg Fire Department posted on Facebook.

Assistant fire chief Steve Bosso wants the community to know that they will still come to help you.

“If we have to run that swollen ankle, and then we have a heart attack or a stroke, and the next one is a real big one, we’re down a squad because we’re doing a minor run. We just want the public and the community to now be aware that we’ll come, we will come to your call. We’ll never say no,” Bosso said. “Just realize that we will bring with us medical expertise that may explain why we can’t take you today, why you’re better off going to a doctor, you’ll be seen quicker or a urgent care center.”

The fire department is working to recruit and retain EMS staff to facilitate all these calls.

“We have to be innovative. Everybody is recruiting the same kids,” Bosso said. “I’ve been here 30 years and there used to be hundreds taking this test, and now it’s dozens.”

The Twinsburg Fire Department posted this list to help people before they might have to call 911.

Take prescriptions promptly and properly.

Comply with prescribed diets.

Conduct all prescribed physical therapy.

Consult or visit a family physician either in-person or via your medical provider’s telehealth system.

Utilize Urgent Care centers or Minute Clinics

Check in on your elderly neighbors

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.