Twinsburg police continues search for sex offender on the run

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Twinsburg police are continuing their search for a sex offender who evaded police during a chase on Thursday.

Police said the man, identified as Phillip Pate, took officers on a chase Thursday.

Pate was able to get away from officers during the short-lived chase.

Cameras got a look at the blue Nissan Sentra he was driving, which is registered to a different name.

A local dad, Jesse Kaess, says he heard about the pursuit, but 19 News was the first to tell him who the police were chasing.

“If they were chasing him like that, they probably have a good reason to do that,” Kaess said.

19 News learned that Pate also has warrants with different police agencies.

19 News learned Pate was convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in 2019.

He was also indicted in Summit County for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony charge.

Another dad, Reginald King said his worst nightmare is someone like Pate getting close to his daughter.

“I have very little sympathy for that person when they get caught, as a father of a 16-year-old daughter,” King said.

Police officials said Pate is also wanted for felony fleeing and eluding as a result of the chase.

Anyone with information on Pate’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Twinsburg Police Department.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

