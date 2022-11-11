University Heights firefighters battle semi-truck fire on John Carroll’s campus

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to University Heights Fire Department, a semi-truck caught fire on the campus of John Carroll Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived to the scene around 8:50 a.m. to find the fire in the courtyard of campus buildings.

Firefighters say they were able to put out the fire before it reached to campus buildings or the cargo area of the semi-truck.

According to a fire department Facebook post, there were no injuries during the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and doesn’t appear suspicious, firefighters say

Semi-truck catches fire on campus of John Carroll (University Heights Fire Department)

