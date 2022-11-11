2 Strong 4 Bullies
Wet leaves pose risks that many may not think about...

By Harry Boomer
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Akron, Ohio (WOIO) - High winds and rains are expected in Northeast Ohio on Friday.

But, that’s not the problem wet leaves are, and walking and driving on them are the hazards.

Wet leaves act a lot like ice, they are slippery and cause crashes and falling accidents.

A lot of people don’t take into account the road and sidewalk conditions when wet leaves are present and often pay the price.

“Have you ever seen anyone slip and fall on wet leaves or cars that slide when they hit them? I’ve done it myself several times. Not fun is it? No, it’s painful.”

Consider this, traveling at just 40 miles per hour takes up to 80 feet to stop on a dry road. That doubles on a wet roadway to 160 feet. Now, look at this, it takes a whopping 250 feet to stop on wet leaves. That’s 3-times as far at the same speed.

Below are a few tips to drive safely when leaves are wet:

1. REDUCE SPEED. IF YOU’RE GOING SLOWER, YOU’LL HAVE MORE TIME TO STOP.

2. MAINTAIN A HEALTHY DISTANCE BETWEEN YOU AND THE DRIVER IN FRONT OF YOU.

3. CLEAN LEAVES OFF YOUR VEHICLE, INCLUDING THE ENGINE, THE WINDSHIELD, AND THE HOOD.

4. MAKE SURE YOUR TIRES HAVE GOOD TREAD AND DON’T FORGET LEAVES, LIKE SNOW, CAN HIDE POTHOLES.

PAY SPECIAL TO THE ROADWAY, PAINTED LINES CAN BE HARDER TO SEE.

Remember, going too fast for road conditions or making abrupt turns cause crashes. Wet leaves also block storm drains, causing water to back up.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

