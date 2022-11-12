2 Strong 4 Bullies
17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland since Nov. 10

Ary’onna Warren was last seen at Metro Health Hospital in Cleveland, according to Cleveland...
Ary’onna Warren was last seen at Metro Health Hospital in Cleveland, according to Cleveland Police Det. Daniel Zola.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are asking for the community’s help to find a 17-year-old girl that has been missing since Nov. 10.

Ary’onna Warren was last seen at Metro Health Hospital in Cleveland, according to Cleveland Police Det. Daniel Zola.

Ary’onna is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds, according to a department Facebook post.

Police need your help locating a missing juvenile, Ary'onna Warren. She is described as a black female, age 17, 5'10"...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Saturday, November 12, 2022

Police said Ary’onna has brown braids and was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue jean jacket and black Uggs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

