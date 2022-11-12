17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland since Nov. 10

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland are asking for the community’s help to find a 17-year-old girl that has been missing since Nov. 10.

Ary’onna Warren was last seen at Metro Health Hospital in Cleveland, according to Cleveland Police Det. Daniel Zola.

Ary’onna is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds, according to a department Facebook post.

Police said Ary’onna has brown braids and was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue jean jacket and black Uggs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

