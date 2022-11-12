5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during the first half of an...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns get back to work after the bye week with a tough test in Miami, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the top pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne live at 11 a.m. Sunday and the guys will discuss:

* The Browns best options against Miami’s explosive wide receivers, led by Tyreek Hill

* Is Tua Tagovailoa’s resurgence for real?

* The Browns growing use of extra-linemen formations int he run game, and is that sustainable?

* The Colts naming former player Jeff Saturday as head coach

* Would an all-Europe division make sense for the NFL?

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. and keep it on 19 News at 5 p.m. for a live 5th Quarter.

