Cleveland officers help family after losing home in fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Cleveland took action on Friday to support a family that lost, quite literally, everything.

A family, consisting of six kids under 9 years old, lost their home, located on E. 174th Street, during a fire on Nov. 8, according to a department Facebook post.

Officers in the Fifth District stepped in “without hesitation” to find resources for the family, the Nov. 11 post said.

Police also donated clothes, food and gift cards, among other items, to help the family get back on their feet.

