Duo wanted for stealing car in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, police say

Police are looking for the duo caught on surveillance cameras stealing a car in Cleveland in late October.(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo caught on surveillance cameras stealing a car in Cleveland in late October.

The two unknown men stole a maroon 2018 Kia Optima in the 7900 block of Detroit Avenue on Oct. 31, according to a department Facebook post.

This is in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Friday, November 11, 2022

Anyone with information on the suspects has been asked to contact Cleveland police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

