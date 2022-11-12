Duo wanted for stealing car in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo caught on surveillance cameras stealing a car in Cleveland in late October.

The two unknown men stole a maroon 2018 Kia Optima in the 7900 block of Detroit Avenue on Oct. 31, according to a department Facebook post.

This is in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

On 10-31-22, a maroon 2018 Kia Optima was taken from the 7900 block of Detroit Ave. Video surveillance captured two... Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Friday, November 11, 2022

Anyone with information on the suspects has been asked to contact Cleveland police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.