Duo wanted for stealing car in Cleveland’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood, police say
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo caught on surveillance cameras stealing a car in Cleveland in late October.
The two unknown men stole a maroon 2018 Kia Optima in the 7900 block of Detroit Avenue on Oct. 31, according to a department Facebook post.
This is in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.
Anyone with information on the suspects has been asked to contact Cleveland police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
