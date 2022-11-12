Hit-skip Auburn Township crash kills 23-year-old driver

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-skip crash that killed a 23-year-old man early Saturday morning.

According to OSHP, around 12:30 a.m. they received a tip of a serious crash involving a utility vehicle being struck from behind.

Officers said the 2016 Honda Pioneer, operated by 23-year-old Tyler Davis, was headed northbound on Munn Road.

The car was struck from behind by another vehicle, officers said, and was forced off the side of the road.

Davis was ejected from the car and sustained life threatening injuries, which OSHP said he later succumbed to after being transported to the hospital.

Troopers found evidence at the scene that led to a residence where the skip vehicle, a 2005 Buick Lacrosse, was later found.

This is an ongoing investigation, and OSHP said charges for the driver of the skip car are pending based on the results of the investigation.

