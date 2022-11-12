Lakewood man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Lakewood man was shot in Fairview Park Friday night after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police.

Police said they responded to the 4200 block of Grannis Road around 8:50 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival, officers reported finding shell casings and a handgun in the street.

A witness told police a woman was picked up from the scene by others, and Fairview Park police alongside officers from neighboring cities searched the area for any victims or suspects of the incident.

While officers on scene could not find anyone associated with the incident, the 25-year-old Lakewood man drove himself to the emergency room with a gunshot wound in the back,

Police said he reported being the victim of an attempted carjacking on Grannis Road.

His car, which had bullet holes in it, was taken by police as evidence after they interviewed him.

According to police, early investigations indicated that the man met the woman online and traveled from Lakewood to Fairview Park to meet her.

Police said she told the man to pick her up at her house on Grannis Road, but when he arrived, the woman entered the car and an unknown man approached the driver’s side door with a handgun.

The victim tried to drive away, and multiple shots were fired at the car, police said.

The woman jumped from his car as he drove away, police said, and they have not located the shooter or the woman.

Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

They believe the suspects are residents of Fairview Park, and said they recovered evidence that they are confident will lead to their identification.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairview Park Detective Bureau at 440-356-4422 or email rrutt@fairviewpark.org.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.