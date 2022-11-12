2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lakewood man shot after meeting up with woman he met online

Lakewood man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
Lakewood man shot after meeting up with woman he met online
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old Lakewood man was shot in Fairview Park Friday night after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police.

Police said they responded to the 4200 block of Grannis Road around 8:50 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival, officers reported finding shell casings and a handgun in the street.

A witness told police a woman was picked up from the scene by others, and Fairview Park police alongside officers from neighboring cities searched the area for any victims or suspects of the incident.

While officers on scene could not find anyone associated with the incident, the 25-year-old Lakewood man drove himself to the emergency room with a gunshot wound in the back,

Police said he reported being the victim of an attempted carjacking on Grannis Road.

His car, which had bullet holes in it, was taken by police as evidence after they interviewed him.

According to police, early investigations indicated that the man met the woman online and traveled from Lakewood to Fairview Park to meet her.

Police said she told the man to pick her up at her house on Grannis Road, but when he arrived, the woman entered the car and an unknown man approached the driver’s side door with a handgun.

The victim tried to drive away, and multiple shots were fired at the car, police said.

The woman jumped from his car as he drove away, police said, and they have not located the shooter or the woman.

Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

They believe the suspects are residents of Fairview Park, and said they recovered evidence that they are confident will lead to their identification.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairview Park Detective Bureau at 440-356-4422 or email rrutt@fairviewpark.org.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
St. Ignatius Head Football Coach Chuck Kyle to retire after playoff loss to St. Edward
St. Ignatius Head Football Coach Chuck Kyle to retire after playoff loss to St. Edward
Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
9-year-old Valentina Gennarelli has cerebral palsy. Her mother says she depends on her walker...
Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker