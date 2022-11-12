Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly Week with a Winter Mix
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see a rain/snow mix developing today as temps top in the lower 40s.
The winter mix continues tonight - including somw light snow - as lows retreat into the lower 30s.
A Scattered winter mix Sunday will include highs approaching 40.
Sunday night will be mainly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.
Look for a few flurries on Monday with highs around 40.
We won’t see temperatures above the mid 40s until sometime next week.
