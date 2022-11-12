Northeast Ohio weather: Chilly Week with a Winter Mix

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see a rain/snow mix developing today as temps top in the lower 40s.

The winter mix continues tonight - including somw light snow - as lows retreat into the lower 30s.

A Scattered winter mix Sunday will include highs approaching 40.

Sunday night will be mainly cloudy with lows in the lower 30s.

Look for a few flurries on Monday with highs around 40.

We won’t see temperatures above the mid 40s until sometime next week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.