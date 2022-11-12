2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police officer saves family from burning home: ‘He saved four lives and he’s still on duty’

A police officer is being hailed a hero after saving a couple, their children and their dogs from a house fire. (Source: WCCB, CORNELIUS-LEMLEY FD, CNN)
By Trish Williford
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WCCB) - A North Carolina police officer is being called a hero after saving a couple, their small children and two dogs from a burning home.

Authorities said the fire broke out in a neighborhood on Wednesday night with police alerting the homeowners.

“We were sleeping and then we heard a loud bang at the door. It was so strong, I got scared,” said homeowner Kristina Sitdikov.

Kristina and Tim Sitdikov said the police officer told them to get out of the house. The couple said they had no idea what was going on but they obeyed the officer. They grabbed their two young sons and ran out of the house.

A Cornelius police officer reportedly just happened to be on routine patrol when he noticed the house and the couple’s car on fire.

The officer helped get the couple, their two boys and two dogs out of the home.

The family said the fire started in the kids’ playroom and quickly spread through the walls. They said the smoke detectors never went off because all the smoke was trapped inside the walls and the attic.

According to investigators, the fire was intentionally set.

The couple said they have an idea of who may have started the fire, but they are letting the police do their investigation. They said they are thankful to be alive and grateful for the police officer’s actions.

“He saved four lives and he’s still on duty, who knows what he is going to do next,” Kristina Sitdikov said.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WCCB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
Georgia man arrested, 106 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation
FILE - Merhan Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings at Terminal 1 of Roissy Charles De...
Iranian who inspired “The Terminal” dies at Paris airport
Two planes have collided and crashed at an air show in Dallas, Texas, the Federal Aviation...
Federal authorities: 2 aircraft collide at Dallas air show