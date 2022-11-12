Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stow community came together to help a little girl get her independence back after her walker was taken off her porch on Wednesday.

“I never in a million years would have thought someone would’ve taken her walker,” said Gabriella Gennarelli, the little girl’s mother.

Gabriella Gennarelli’s 9-year-old daughter Valentina has cerebral palsy, and her walker is her lifeline.

“Without the walker, she can’t get around,” the mother explained. She would have to crawl or use the wheelchair and that just when her muscles aren’t used, they just, they get tighter and she needs the walker to keep the right muscles moving and just to keep healthy.”

On Wednesday morning Gabriella set her daughter’s purple walker at the end of their driveway, just like she always does before the bus comes. She says it was out there for an hour at the most.

“I put it near the end of the driveway before the bus comes because it’s hard to push the wheelchair and carry the walker,” she said. “I put it far enough in that I didn’t think anyone would mistake it for anything else.”

But when she went outside to put Valentina on the bus, the walker was gone.

“It was devastating because that’s like taking away everything from her,” the mother said. “I can’t carry her. She’s 9, she’s heavy and with her cp the muscles are tighter so she’s even harder to move and with medical equipment now it takes month to order and then that would’ve been all out of pocket because insurance only covers these kinds of things every five years.”

The Stow mom was desperate so she posted on Facebook hoping that whoever took the walker might see it and return it and then the Stow-Munroe Falls school district posted about Valentina’s walker too. Within hours it had been shared more than a thousand times.

“I didn’t realize what great a community this is and that so many people just connecting with her because it was purple or the firefighters who were saying, we can raise money fast and even the mayor called me,” she said. “They said a lot of organizations called the school and individuals who said, ‘Hey I’ll pay for it’ and it was just, it was so overwhelming that I didn’t even know, okay if you’re gonna help who do I even choose?”

Then she got the amazing news from Miller’s Medical Supply in Akron.

“By the end of the day, they said we found you a purple walker that is her size. They never stock things like that, so this was a, it was a remarkable event and within by the end of the day they said we’ll deliver it to you tomorrow and we’re donating it.”

The family moved to Stow last year. Gabriella says she couldn’t have picked a more supportive place to raise her two children with special needs.

“Sometimes you don’t realize how much people care until you go through something really hard, and you don’t know what the outcome will be and when people restore hope, that’s the greatest gift,” Gabriella said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.