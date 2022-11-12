2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Week 13

Friday Football Frenzy week 13
Friday Football Frenzy week 13
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 12 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Mark Schwab will take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Medina vs Mentor (in Twinsburg)

Sugarcreek vs Perry (in Solon)

Avon vs Olmsted Falls (in Strongsville)

Holy Name vs Mansfield Senior (in Brunswick)

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, St. Ignatius vs St. Edwards.

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

St. Ignatius Head Football Coach Chuck Kyle to retire after playoff loss to St. Edward
St. Ignatius Head Football Coach Chuck Kyle to retire after playoff loss to St. Edward
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw during NFL football practice...
Deshaun Watson set to return to Browns practice Monday
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the...
Cleveland Guardians 3B Jose Ramirez wins 2022 American League Silver Slugger Award
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh...
Browns cornerback Denzel Ward returns Sunday: ‘Yes sir. Can’t wait.’