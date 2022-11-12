Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Week 13

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 12 of Friday Football Frenzy, host Mark Schwab will take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

Medina vs Mentor (in Twinsburg)

Sugarcreek vs Perry (in Solon)

Avon vs Olmsted Falls (in Strongsville)

Holy Name vs Mansfield Senior (in Brunswick)

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, St. Ignatius vs St. Edwards.

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.