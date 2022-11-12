2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Zoo makes history with rare birth of Asian elephant twins

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins. (Source: Rosamond Gifford Zoo)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE N.Y. (CNN) - A zoo in New York made history with its two new additions.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse welcomed male Asian elephant twins on Oct. 24.

The first calf was delivered at 2 a.m., weighing in at 220 pounds. The second one was born 10 hours later at 237 pounds.

Both mom and babies are doing well.

The zoo says twins make up less than 1% of elephant births worldwide.

Until these two, there haven’t been any successful twin births in the U.S.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
Lorain County woman sues mortgage company over mistakes; attorney urges homeowners to inspect bills

Latest News

Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
Authorities are investigating an envelope that reportedly contained suspicious white powder...
Police: No powder found inside suspicious envelopes sent to GOP candidate’s Phoenix office
The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in New York welcomes elephant twins.
Zoo welcomes elephant twins
A fourth grader is being hailed a hero after she rushed in to save a classmate who was choking....
Fourth grader performs Heimlich maneuver to help save classmate