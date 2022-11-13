5-year-old boy killed in Tuscarawas County crash, OSHP says

PORT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 5-year-old boy died as a result of a 2-car crash Saturday morning, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened on US 36 near High Street in Port Washington at around 10:54 a.m. on Nov. 12, according to a department press release.

A 2012 Honda CRV, driven by a 25-year-old man from Sidney, was traveling east on US 36, the release said.

The car drove across the double yellow line and off the left side of the roadway before crashing into a parked 2006 Dodge Caravan, officials said.

The 5-year-old boy, who was in the back seat of the car, was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

Officials confirmed the 25-year-old received minor injuries.

Police said the 25-year-old was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Proper usage of a child booster seat is under investigation, officials said, and the crash is still under investigation.

