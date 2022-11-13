Macedonia thief leads police on high speed chase

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man leading police on a car chase reaching speeds of up to 110 mph is still on the run, according to Macedonia police.

On Nov. 5, police received a call from Home Depot Loss Prevention saying a man had exited the store with a cart of merchandise without paying and was headed out to the parking lot.

As the man was entering the car, a blue BMW sedan, officers pulled up behind it.

Police said the car then took off, police following after with their lights on.

They said the car exited the Home Depot parking lot, pulling through several other stores’ lots and driving on the opposite lane of traffic before eventually making his way to 271 north.

Officers reported the car emitting a ‘large amount of white smoke’ as it began increasing speed, reaching 110 mph.

According to police, the car swerved through several lanes of traffic and even began to pass on the left shoulder of the road.

Police on scene were notified to end the pursuit, with Beachwood police informing them they were familiar with the car, and aware of a man, Jay White, who lived as the same address as the owner of the vehicle.

White matched the video of the man seen stealing from Home Depot, police said, and is charged on several counts, but has not yet been arrested.

