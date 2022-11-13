2 Strong 4 Bullies
Two men flee from Fairview Park stolen car crash

police lights
police lights(wdtv)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park police are searching for two men who fled the scene of a car crash involving a stolen car, according to a release from the department.

Police said that Friday they responded to the 20200 block of Lorain Road for the report of a two car accident where the two men had fled into the Metroparks.

When they arrived, officers said the abandoned car had been stolen out of Cleveland.

Neighboring agencies helped search the area, police said, but the men were not located.

The vehicle was returned to its owner, according to police.

