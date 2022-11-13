‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Volunteers throughout Cleveland continue to show their support towards the homeless population through the Walls of Love initiative.

Holly Jackson has faced obstacles herself when it comes to homelessness and domestic violence.

Today, she’s the founder of Walls of Love.

The movement now turning 4 years old and being implemented in 23 different states.

Volunteers hang up goody bags for not just the homeless but for anyone who needs them.

Walls of Love has helped 925,000 people in the span of four years, with a goal to be in every state in the county by 2024.

The need definitely exists.

“We put it up and it’s usually pretty empty within a few hours mostly within 24 hours,” Jackson said.

Dr. Sarah Stranko’s office has donated items this year.

It’s something she’s been wanting to do since Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

“It’s also anonymous you know this isn’t a governed wall they don’t have to come in and ask anybody for something they can just come up and get what they need at their own time and their own comfortable way,” Stranko said.

