1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave.

Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke.

All residents escaped safely, but one person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause remains under investigation.

