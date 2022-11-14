1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person was injured in an early morning house fire in Old Brooklyn.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Walbrook Ave.

Working house fire 2000 block of walbrook Avenue. A lot of smoke visible. Cleveland Fire had to break 15 windows to vent the smoke. Everyone got out ok. I saw EMS walking one patient to the ambulance being treated for smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/AuUSLJ7bis — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) November 14, 2022

Cleveland firefighters said they had to break more than a dozen windows to vent the smoke.

All residents escaped safely, but one person was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause remains under investigation.

