133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Strike sign.
Strike sign.(Associated Press)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer.

The strike, according to a release, began at midnight Monday morning.

Members are demanding a contract that installs respect and dignity.

According to a news release, the last offer that was rejected included the continued practice of mandatory overtime and members work 32 Saturday’s per year, with Sundays as an option.

“IAM members at Nordson put themselves and their families at risk during a pandemic to ensure their critical jobs were done and that this company remained successful,” said IAM District 54 President and Directing Business Representative T. Dean Wright, Jr. “Now, we’re simply asking for a respectable contract that has a basic level of work-life balance for our members. We are a critical part of this community and its economy and we’re grateful for all the support of these dedicated workers taking a stand for themselves and their families.”

