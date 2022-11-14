3-judge panel to hand down verdict after George Brinkman pleaded guilty again for murders of mom, 2 daughters

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A confessed killer has pleaded guilty for the second time to murdering a mother and her two daughters.

Five years after their violent deaths, a three-judge panel will decide George Brinkman’s fate.

A verdict in the case is expected from the judges Monday afternoon.

This comes after the Ohio Supreme Court threw out Brinkman’s conviction and death sentence in the case after a mistake by a trial judge.

Victims’ family members have been waiting for more than a year to resolve this case again.

Brinkman confessed to killing Suzanne Taylor and her college-age daughters Taylor and Kylie Pifer in their North Royalton home back in 2017.

He also confessed to killing Stark County couple Gene and Bobbi John during his two-day crime spree.

Brinkman was friends with his victims.

George Brinkman is in court for the second time for the murders of a North Royalton mother and her daughters. (WOIO)

Since it’s a death penalty case, three judges heard the evidence against him all over again.

Several witnesses took the stand over two days last week, including Suzanne’s ex-boyfriend, a deputy medical examiner, a local detective and the FBI agent who got him to confess.

Brinkman’s defense team asked the judges to have mercy and withdraw the death penalty, but that motion was denied.

An execution date of September 2026 was recently set for Brinkman in the Stark County double murder case.

But that remains on hold after his stay of execution was granted.

The three-judge panel will convene at 1 p.m. 19 News will be streaming the hearing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.