2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital

Police said to be on the lookout for a grey 2011 Buick Enclave with Ohio license plate No. JNB5618.
Amber Alert
Amber Alert(DOJ)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials in Cleveland have issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old boy who was taken from a local hospital.

Jonathan Davis was taken from Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, located at 2101 Adelbert Rd, at around 12:00 p.m. according to police officials.

Police said Jonathan is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. Jonathan has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, and police said he still had an IV in his arm when he left the hospital.

Police said Jonathan’s mother, Donella Williams, 35, is the alleged suspect for the kidnapping.

Police said she is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 166 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes

Police said Williams is driving a grey 2011 Buick Enclave with Ohio license plate No. JNB5618.

Police confirmed at 9:23 p.m. the vehicle was found near E. 76th Avenue and Central Road in Cleveland. It was unoccupied and the two individuals are still missing.

Officials said they could be in the 1300 block of E 91st Street or in the 1300 block of Ansel Road.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
Stow community comes together to replace 9-year-old girl’s stolen walker
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip
Macedonia thief leads police on high-speed chase
Macedonia thief leads police on high speed chase