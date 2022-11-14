Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy taken from Cleveland hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officials in Cleveland have issued an Amber Alert for an 8-year-old boy who was taken from a local hospital.

Jonathan Davis was taken from Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, located at 2101 Adelbert Rd, at around 12:00 p.m. according to police officials.

Police said Jonathan is 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 60 pounds. Jonathan has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans, and police said he still had an IV in his arm when he left the hospital.

Police said Jonathan’s mother, Donella Williams, 35, is the alleged suspect for the kidnapping.

Police said she is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 166 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes

Police said Williams is driving a grey 2011 Buick Enclave with Ohio license plate No. JNB5618.

Police confirmed at 9:23 p.m. the vehicle was found near E. 76th Avenue and Central Road in Cleveland. It was unoccupied and the two individuals are still missing.

Officials said they could be in the 1300 block of E 91st Street or in the 1300 block of Ansel Road.

