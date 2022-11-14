Cavs F Kevin Love makes 1,500th career 3-pointer in game vs. Minnesota

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers F Kevin Love made his 1,500th career 3-pointer during the team’s Nov. 13 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that drafted him back in 2008.

Love, who has shot 37.3% from 3-point range throughout his career, made the historic basket with 11:47 left in the third quarter, thanks to a Darius Garland assist.

The Cavs look to keep a perfect home record with their game against the Timberwolves.

