Cavs F Kevin Love makes 1,500th career 3-pointer in game vs. Minnesota
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers F Kevin Love made his 1,500th career 3-pointer during the team’s Nov. 13 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that drafted him back in 2008.
Love, who has shot 37.3% from 3-point range throughout his career, made the historic basket with 11:47 left in the third quarter, thanks to a Darius Garland assist.
Watch the play below:
The Cavs look to keep a perfect home record with their game against the Timberwolves.
