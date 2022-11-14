2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs F Kevin Love makes 1,500th career 3-pointer in game vs. Minnesota

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the...
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers F Kevin Love made his 1,500th career 3-pointer during the team’s Nov. 13 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team that drafted him back in 2008.

Love, who has shot 37.3% from 3-point range throughout his career, made the historic basket with 11:47 left in the third quarter, thanks to a Darius Garland assist.

Watch the play below:

The Cavs look to keep a perfect home record with their game against the Timberwolves.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

