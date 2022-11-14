City of Akron now requires Carbon Monoxide detectors

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A new ordinance passed by the Akron City Council last week now requires carbon monoxide (CO) detectors to be installed in residential structures that use fuel-burning appliances.

Akron Fire Department and the Department of Neighborhood Assistance will have authority under the new law to inspect buildings for CO detectors as they do now with smoke alarms.

According to the city, the ordinance is complaint driven, with the city aiming to focus first on education and voluntary compliance.

Fines and potential criminal penalties will be issued to owners and landlords who remain noncompliant, according to a release from the city, depending on the violation.

“Simply put, this ordinance is about saving lives,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “If we can prevent even one death by ensuring CO detectors are required, it will be worth it. I applaud City Council for their swift action and support in this matter.”

CO is often produced by malfunctioning appliances, such as furnaces, ranges, water and room heaters, fireplaces and more.

If this occurs, CO can build up and poison those in the home who are unknowingly breathing in the deadly gas, the city said.

“Carbon monoxide is commonly known as the ‘silent killer’ because it’s colorless, odorless, tasteless, and in most cases non-irritating,” said Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Clarence Tucker. “If you don’t catch the early signs of carbon monoxide poisoning (headache, dizziness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain, and confusion) it’s quite possible that you may lose consciousness before being able to call for help, and then it may be too late. This ordinance helps us better protect Akron residents by not only requiring detectors in residential buildings but also bringing this issue to the forefront so we can educate residents about the dangers of not having a detector in their home.”

The ordinance requires CO detectors to be installed outside each separate sleeping area, and on each floor including basements.

