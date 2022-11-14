2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Clinic to start charging for certain messages in MyChart

Miller Family Pavilion
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic patients who look to handle health issues online, may need to start paying for those conversations.

The Cleveland Clinic has confirmed that starting Nov. 17 certain messages in MyChart will be subject to charges.

According to the Clinic, messages that “require a provider to make a clinical assessment or medical decisions, order a test or medication, or review medical history in order to respond to the patient may be billed to a patient’s insurance or Medicare”.

Billing will be done based on each conversation, ranging from $33 to $50.

The Clinic says patients will be notified at the beginning of the conversation that there is a “possibility” of charges.

Patients can choose to proceed with the message at that time, or request an appointment with a provider.

The Cleveland Clinic says the decision to charge for messages comes following an increase in virtual service needs.

“We have seen an increase in our patients choosing MyChart messaging to communicate with their providers,” a spokesperson from the Clinic said. “The need for providers to offer their expertise through messaging has grown over the last few years, doubling since 2019″.

Below are a few examples of services that will not be charged, provided by the Cleveland Clinic:

  • Prescription refill request.
  • Request to schedule an appointment.
  • Patient message that leads to provider recommending a visit.
  • Follow-up care related to a recent surgery that occurred within the past 90 days.
  • Message that takes under five minutes to answer.
  • Request preceded by a visit for the same problem in prior seven days.
  • Request that results in an appointment for the same problem in the subsequent seven days.

