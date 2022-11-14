Cleveland man missing for nearly a month found dead in Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man missing since Oct. 18 was found dead late Sunday morning in the city’s Hough neighborhood.

Cleveland police said homicide detectives found the body of Anthony Mays, 31, buried in a field located in the 1600 block of East 85th Street.

Investigators have not identified a suspect at this time. The medical examiner will determine how Mays died, police said.

Family members told 19 News the 31-year-old was also known as T.J.

He was reported missing when he failed to pick up his son from school, they said.

According to Cleveland police, the ground where T.J. was buried “appeared to be freshly disturbed.”

His death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.