Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October

Missing Cleveland woman family says she has not been heard from since Oct 8.
Missing Cleveland woman family says she has not been heard from since Oct 8.(Cleveland Police Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last heard from Oct. 8

Andrianna Kiri Taylor was reported missing Sunday to Cleveland police when family said they haven’t heard from her since early October.

According to police, she was living with her boyfriend on West 98th Street.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts are asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

