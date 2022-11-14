Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a 23-year-old woman who was last heard from Oct. 8

Andrianna Kiri Taylor was reported missing Sunday to Cleveland police when family said they haven’t heard from her since early October.

According to police, she was living with her boyfriend on West 98th Street.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts are asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

