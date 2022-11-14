2 Strong 4 Bullies
Community demands justice for 23-year-old man killed in Geauga County hit-skip

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A community in Geauga County demands justice for the 23-year-old man who lost his life in a hit-skip early Saturday morning.

Tyler Davis, from Chagrin Falls, was driving north on Munn Road in Auburn Township when his 2016 Honda Pioneer was hit from behind at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Officers said his car was hit from behind, forcing him off the side of the road.

Davis was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later passed away.

“Hopefully the person that did it realized that and turns themselves in,” said Jason Kehrier, a retired police officer.

Troopers found evidence at the scene which led them to a home where they found the 2005 Buick Lacrosse that crashed into Davis.

Local resident Francine Villanueva said she hopes people start paying attention on the roads.

“I think we were horrified and shocked that the young man lost his life, and the person did not stop,” she said.

State troopers told 19 News they have not found the driver in this ongoing investigation and charges are still pending.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

