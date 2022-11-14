Critically acclaimed Tremont restaurant closes its doors among staffing shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parallax, a Tremont restaurant owned by Cleveland restaurateur Zack Bruell, has announced its temporary closure.

The Franco-Asian style restaurant opened in 2004 and has received wide critical acclaim, earning Bruell a spot as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region by the James Beard Foundation.

Like many other restaurants and businesses, Parallax said it’s facing staffing issues. Bruell said he will not compromise the level of service Parallax provides, resulting in the temporary closure.

“I will only operate a restaurant at the very highest standards that my restaurants have come to be known for,” he said. “I would rather close my doors than offer substandard service.”

The fine-dining eatery is working to overcome staffing obstacles, and the Zack Bruell Restaurant Group apologized to their costumers for the inconvenience.

They said they look forward to reopening with even more improvements to their culinary experience.

