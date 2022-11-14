2 Strong 4 Bullies
Free Turkeys
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Critically acclaimed Tremont restaurant closes its doors among staffing shortage

Parallax in Tremont temporarily closed
Parallax in Tremont temporarily closed(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parallax, a Tremont restaurant owned by Cleveland restaurateur Zack Bruell, has announced its temporary closure.

The Franco-Asian style restaurant opened in 2004 and has received wide critical acclaim, earning Bruell a spot as a semifinalist for Best Chef in the Great Lakes Region by the James Beard Foundation.

Like many other restaurants and businesses, Parallax said it’s facing staffing issues. Bruell said he will not compromise the level of service Parallax provides, resulting in the temporary closure.

“I will only operate a restaurant at the very highest standards that my restaurants have come to be known for,” he said. “I would rather close my doors than offer substandard service.”

The fine-dining eatery is working to overcome staffing obstacles, and the Zack Bruell Restaurant Group apologized to their costumers for the inconvenience.

They said they look forward to reopening with even more improvements to their culinary experience.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture
Alexander Dunn (Source: Westlake police)
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
Judge Pinkey Carr presides over a hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court in an undated photo
Man sentenced by now-suspended Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr speaks out on 2014 conviction
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

A Christmas Story House (Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and...
Own a piece of Cleveland history: ‘A Christmas Story’ house for sale
(Source: WOIO)
1 person hurt in Old Brooklyn house fire
New mural outside Corky's Place in Lakewood
Popular Lakewood karaoke bar partners with local artist for new celestial mural
Celebrating 4 years of giving back
‘Walls of Love’ pays it forward to Cleveland’s homeless population