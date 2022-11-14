Dead body found inside home in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The heartbreaking discovery early Sunday afternoon leaves a neighborhood stunned.

A man’s body was found inside of a home in the 15000 block of Yorick Avenue, in Cleveland’s South Collinwood neighborhood.

A young man with tears in his eyes told 19 News his father was shot and killed inside of his own home. The unidentified man says he received a call from his sister, who cried and had to be comforted as the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office removed the body.

Yorick Avenue was blocked to traffic by yellow crime scene tape, and there was a large police presence as Cleveland Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators gathered evidence from the duplex.

One neighbor who asked not to be identified said gunfire is often heard in the neighborhood, so she didn’t hear or see anything that would have signaled someone was being harmed.

