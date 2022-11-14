Dolphins throttle Browns, 39-17

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 39-17.

Tua Tagovailoa was too big to tame for the Brown’s defense as he had three touchdown passes for the Dolphin’s fourth straight win.

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: "We didn't slow their offense down...really disappointed." — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 13, 2022

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett finished the game with 22 of 35, 212 yards, and a touchdown.

It has become pretty evident that the Browns must win the next two to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We have to win the next two,” defensive end Myles Garrett said in postgame. “First, we have to win the Bills and then we’ll get on to the next one. But I mean, we’re looking to the future. We have to win both of them.”

Cleveland will travel to Buffalo to face the Bills and then host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following weekend.

Deshaun Watson is expected to return to practice on Monday.

