Dover firefighters battle fire at Burger King in New Philadelphia

By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Dover Fire Department, the Burger King in New Philadelphia had a structure fire Monday morning.

Firefighters got to the scene around 5:30 a.m. to find a fire in the kitchen of the restaurant expanding into the dining area.

Fire crews say they quickly brought the fire under control.

Employees of the Burger King were already outside of the building when firefighters got there.

Firefights say there were no injuries reported during the fire.

The cause of the fire still remains under investigation.

